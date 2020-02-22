Retain Judge Monique Langhorne

I have practiced law in Napa County, beginning in 1996, and then permanently in 1998 when I was hired by the District Attorney’s office.
Since my time in Napa, I have practiced as a criminal prosecutor, a child support attorney, private criminal defense counsel, and a juvenile attorney practicing both delinquency and dependency law. I have also practiced civil litigation and consumer law in my time here.
I first met Monique Langhorne when I came to Napa in 1996 on a temporary basis with the Family Support Division. Monique was still in law school then, attending Boalt Hall in Berkeley, and was working in the Family Support Division as a child support officer. When I met her, she presented as an engaging, highly intelligent and articulate woman.
Shortly after Monique passed the bar, she was hired by the Napa County District Attorney as a criminal prosecutor. In August 2006, she was appointed by the judges of the Napa Superior Court as the first African-American female Court Commissioner. In her 12 years as a Court Commissioner, I appeared in front of Monique literally thousands of times, in all manner of cases. She was always professional, thoughtful, and calm, and consistently applied the law to the facts of the case before her.
Although I did not always agree with her decision when she would rule against my client, I always understood and respected her application of the law and the manner in which she arrived at her conclusion.
After serving as a Court Commissioner for 12 years, Monique was appointed as a judge of the Napa Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown in November 2018. Her calm and professional demeanor carried over to her new assignment on the bench, and I always knew that whatever the outcome of my client’s case, they would be heard and dealt with in a fair, impartial and professional manner.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s now 2020 and I have known Monique for 24 years, in many different legal capacities, including child support officer, prosecutor, and judicial official. I can’t say the same for her opponent, Clifford Blackman.
In my 24 years of practice in Napa County, I’ve never met him at any Bar Association meetings or functions. I’ve never met him at any continuing education seminars or bar chapter events. I’ve never seen him in any of our courtrooms in Napa, and I’ve never heard him make an appearance in court.
Moreover, I’ve never heard or seen another lawyer make a courtesy appearance for him. None of my other colleagues I’ve inquired of know who he is either.
I’ll be the first to admit that while I don’t know every lawyer in the county, after 24 years I’ve met most of them, in one capacity or another. But until I learned of his candidacy in December of last year, Mr. Blackman’s name was completely foreign to me.
Consistency, an exceptional knowledge of the law, a fair application of the law, and an understanding of the community are necessary qualities for any judicial official on the bench. In the almost 14 years that she has been on the bench in Napa County, Monique Langhorne has proven herself to be an excellent judicial officer, one who is capable of making difficult legal decisions in a calm, cool and well-reasoned manner.
It has always been a pleasure to appear in front of her. Consequently, I will vote to retain Monique Langhorne as judge. I’m asking you to do the same. Napa County has been very well served by Monique Langhorne since her time on the bench. Your vote for her will ensure that legacy to continue for many years to come. On March 3, vote to retain Monique Langhorne as Napa County Superior Court Judge.
Jeff Hammond
Napa