Retain Judge Monique Langhorne

After serving as a Court Commissioner for 12 years, Monique was appointed as a judge of the Napa Superior Court by Gov. Jerry Brown in November 2018. Her calm and professional demeanor carried over to her new assignment on the bench, and I always knew that whatever the outcome of my client’s case, they would be heard and dealt with in a fair, impartial and professional manner.

It’s now 2020 and I have known Monique for 24 years, in many different legal capacities, including child support officer, prosecutor, and judicial official. I can’t say the same for her opponent, Clifford Blackman.

In my 24 years of practice in Napa County, I’ve never met him at any Bar Association meetings or functions. I’ve never met him at any continuing education seminars or bar chapter events. I’ve never seen him in any of our courtrooms in Napa, and I’ve never heard him make an appearance in court.

Moreover, I’ve never heard or seen another lawyer make a courtesy appearance for him. None of my other colleagues I’ve inquired of know who he is either.

I’ll be the first to admit that while I don’t know every lawyer in the county, after 24 years I’ve met most of them, in one capacity or another. But until I learned of his candidacy in December of last year, Mr. Blackman’s name was completely foreign to me.