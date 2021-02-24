Retain Napa's teachers

As I read the headlines the other morning about teacher layoffs, I couldn’t help but feel sad that trained educators are being targeted once again for dismissal in order to balance the Napa Unified School District budget. Teachers have meant so much to me over my lifetime.
I could have grown up without direction, if it hadn’t been for the interest and guidance of my teachers. In elementary school, I was passive in class, but a little bit scrappy on the playground. But by the fifth and sixth grades I was encouraged to compete in spelling contests, which I won. Another teacher influenced me to redirect my energy toward music and I discovered the fun of singing in a choir. This led to performing throughout my school years.
In junior high school, I was faced with new challenges. I found that not all educators were cut from the same cloth. Some were quite strict, such as my Latin instructor who was not pleased with my lack of dedication. And still, she actively encouraged me to “keep at it.”
Other teachers were more nurturing. They must have seen something in me of which I was unaware. When I showed a glimmer of interest in writing, speech, and drama, they rallied behind me. My English teacher inspired me to write for our fledgling student newspaper and introduced me to poetry.
Later I authored a one-act play which was produced for the student body. We maintained contact throughout her life.
In my first year of high school, I continued to be interested in journalism and wrote for the Franklin Jacket. I advanced to editor my last two years. I loved working directly with our printer, who ran an old outfit in town and who still used hot type to set up and print our little newspaper. Our journalism advisor had a laid-back policy of letting his students, who demonstrated leadership, take stewardship of the paper and help run the class.
The Jacket went on to win a number of awards during those two years and I was able to broaden my exposure to events outside the school and write about them.
Another teacher who had a big impact on me was our drama coach. He was a large man with a deep basso voice and the presence of a Shakespearean actor. I loved his classes and, thanks to his support, saw a second one-act play of mine performed before the student body.
He suggested I sign up for a public speaking course and encouraged me to participate in city-wide speech contests, which resulted in building a self-confidence I didn’t have before. I knew my family had faith in me, but it meant a lot to have my teachers also believe in me and cover my back.
Although I wasn’t the perfect pupil and not as accomplished as some, my grades were respectable, and I got my share of As because dedicated educators motivated me to try harder in subjects that were only of mild interest to me.
Two history teachers stand out in my mind because they went beyond the dry facts and statistics of U.S. History. The manner in which they taught the broad subject piqued my curiosity. The most important thing I learned from them was “how to learn.” If you didn’t know the answer, “look it up.” Little did I know that years later I would conduct research for a novel I was writing on the history of the orphan train movement. That became "Trains to Concordia."
My passion for education and for self-expression was encouraged and supported by the teachers in my life. Their confidence in me helped me tackle new challenges in college and become a more critical thinker. Because of their influence, I became a lifelong learner.
For these reasons, I bristle at the idea that teachers are an expendable resource during budget cutbacks. They should be a priority. I can only hope that current evaluations by the Napa Unified School Board reach that same conclusion.
Marilyn Campbell
Napa
