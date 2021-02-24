Retain Napa's teachers

In my first year of high school, I continued to be interested in journalism and wrote for the Franklin Jacket. I advanced to editor my last two years. I loved working directly with our printer, who ran an old outfit in town and who still used hot type to set up and print our little newspaper. Our journalism advisor had a laid-back policy of letting his students, who demonstrated leadership, take stewardship of the paper and help run the class.

The Jacket went on to win a number of awards during those two years and I was able to broaden my exposure to events outside the school and write about them.

Another teacher who had a big impact on me was our drama coach. He was a large man with a deep basso voice and the presence of a Shakespearean actor. I loved his classes and, thanks to his support, saw a second one-act play of mine performed before the student body.

He suggested I sign up for a public speaking course and encouraged me to participate in city-wide speech contests, which resulted in building a self-confidence I didn’t have before. I knew my family had faith in me, but it meant a lot to have my teachers also believe in me and cover my back.