Return to BYO

It’s another sign that things are returning to normal: Napa County shoppers may now bring their own bags into retail outlets, including grocers. Please join me in saving trees. Your accumulated stack of paper grocery bags can be put in the recycling bin (or compost if they’re dirty). And let’s get away from those awful plastic bags tagged “reusable” which are probably going in the trash and then into the earth. Depending on the store and the checker, you may need to keep your bag in your cart and pack it yourself, but it’s time to Bring Your Own Bag once again.

Lenore Hirsch

Napa

