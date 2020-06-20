Returning money I did not deserve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I feel like I do not deserve the money from a non-profit award I was given; I am redistributing my award to organizations who I feel deserve it.

I was awarded to me by the Napa Valley CanDo Spirit award for my service in the non-profit industry many years ago. I feel uncomfortable having the money because it was funded by the Napa Valley Vintners.

I feel as though the wine industry does not pay their workers their fair share, as noted by a many news articles. It seems to me that the vintners pay for public relations opportunities, such as this one, in order to show how they support one industry. I am ready to acknowledge that while their donation helped me pay off my student loans sooner, I don't feel comfortable taking money that does not belong to me. So, I am returning the money the best way I can.

I already donated the money, with interest, to organizations that not only serve the community, but also engage the conditions that contribute to racialized peoples’ marginalization. These organizations offer hope.