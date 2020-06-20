Returning money I did not deserve

I feel like I do not deserve the money from a non-profit award I was given; I am redistributing my award to organizations who I feel deserve it.
I was awarded to me by the Napa Valley CanDo Spirit award for my service in the non-profit industry many years ago. I feel uncomfortable having the money because it was funded by the Napa Valley Vintners.
I feel as though the wine industry does not pay their workers their fair share, as noted by a many news articles. It seems to me that the vintners pay for public relations opportunities, such as this one, in order to show how they support one industry. I am ready to acknowledge that while their donation helped me pay off my student loans sooner, I don't feel comfortable taking money that does not belong to me. So, I am returning the money the best way I can.
I already donated the money, with interest, to organizations that not only serve the community, but also engage the conditions that contribute to racialized peoples’ marginalization. These organizations offer hope.
I feel as though, one day, farm workers and those in the service industry will get paid an accurate wage that reflects their work and sacrifice. With my limited perspective, I have chosen three organizations; The Legacy Youth Project for supporting youth through Ethnic Studies inspired education; The Suskol Intertribal Council for their work to honor the indigenous people of the area and provide resources to the native population; and, the Movimineto Cultural de la Union Indigena for their work with displaced indigenous communities of whom translate for Mexico’s indigenous population in Napa County.
Currently, we are in the midst of a racial uprising. This historical moment carries the legacy of the movement known as Black Lives Matter. It has also inspired racialized communities to resist oppression: indigenous, Latino, ect. It is not lost on me that Sean Monterossa was killed in Vallejo as the direct result of brown peoples’ continued oppression.
As such, the political climate is much more dangerous for organizations who provide direct support Latinx people, farm workers, and indigenous people.
For example, the Legacy Youth Project (LYP) is being shut down. Do what you can to support LYP.
I am to do my part to rectify the harms I've done by supporting organizations that serve the community who most needs us. I encourage you to do the same as you are able.
Esperanza Santos
Napa
