Revamping Napa Valley Unified School District's identity

A new logo is not the way for NVUSD to increase enrollment numbers ("Napa public schools adopt new branding program to boost enrollment," April 29).
The school district does not need a "brand" or logo because it neither produces nor sells Cheerios. It has to convince its constituency that it has in the past, and will in the future, provide an excellent learning experience.
With decreasing enrollment numbers and funding shortfalls, the expense for a new logo seems frivolous. What about increasing enrollment by convincing parents of school-age children that the public education system provides a learning service that is as good or superior to all the other alternative learning systems out there?
I remember years ago, parents took children out of public schools when Common Core was introduced. The parents were worried about their inability to monitor their children's progress because they did not know what exactly they were dealing with.
By now, the school system should have convincing numbers that the public school system is superior in the graduating and national testing results that have been achieved.
NVUSD should concentrate on putting out the word and honest statistics showing that public schools using the Common Core teaching method turn out better educated youngsters than everyone else.
You have excellent and dedicated teachers to do the best for our children and to help you convince parents that public education is the way to go. Do the right thing for our community and our children.
Maren Daglia
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!