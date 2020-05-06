Revamping Napa Valley Unified School District's identity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new logo is not the way for NVUSD to increase enrollment numbers ("Napa public schools adopt new branding program to boost enrollment," April 29).

The school district does not need a "brand" or logo because it neither produces nor sells Cheerios. It has to convince its constituency that it has in the past, and will in the future, provide an excellent learning experience.

With decreasing enrollment numbers and funding shortfalls, the expense for a new logo seems frivolous. What about increasing enrollment by convincing parents of school-age children that the public education system provides a learning service that is as good or superior to all the other alternative learning systems out there?

I remember years ago, parents took children out of public schools when Common Core was introduced. The parents were worried about their inability to monitor their children's progress because they did not know what exactly they were dealing with.

By now, the school system should have convincing numbers that the public school system is superior in the graduating and national testing results that have been achieved.