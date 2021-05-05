Reverse the layoffs at Queen of the Valley

The front page of the April 30 Register had in-depth coverage of the other staff of Queen of the Valley marching in support of those staff members who were recently fired, supposedly in budget issues.

Inside the paper continued the story and below that column was a large ad for Queen of the Valley describing being honored for excellence in care.

I know the Register needs advertising dollars and the hospital has the right to brag, but there was something a bit schizophrenic about that page to me. Losing assistants to the RNs in the emergency department makes no sense at all, especially during COVOD when patients lack the support of friends or family, staff working to assist the nurses make their lives and those of patients so much better. They often have the time to hold a hand, to bring a juice, to maybe listen to a worry of two. Alas overworked understaffed nurses may not have that luxury.

The staff from dietary as well probably play important roles in their department. May 6 is Nurse Appreciation Day. How wonderful it would be if money could be found to rehire these needed folks, probably breadwinners, raising families on not high-paying salaries.