I am writing to oppose the the Heritage House Project/Valle Verde apartment house project. I am very aware of the acute housing shortage in this state and in Napa city and county for the homeless population. It is also acute for the senior population here, of which their numbers are greater than for the homeless.
Recent TV programs and articles have been advocating assisted housing for this population saying that having a place to live is a first step to becoming productive resident. I agree with this, but not on Valle Verde Drive.
Heritage House, with units for formerly homeless tenants, goes to the Napa City Council in February.
I suggest locating this project closer to available services, like behind In Shape in the Century Theater Complex close to Ole Health, or the vacant Honda dealership for the same reasons. The No Place Like Home Act funding being provided by the state, in addition to the funding promised by the Gasser Foundation, could go toward building at either of these sites.
On the surface, the No Place Like Home Act sounds like a positive step toward solving our homeless problem. But checking deeper into the act, one finds that while providing housing for chronically mentally ill and people in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction, there is no requirement for these folks to continue their program. This would be especially problematic if those facilities are on the other side of town and there is a challenge to get there.
Renovating the abandoned Sunrise Building for our senior population is a viable solution for those seniors who are on the closed waiting list.
There is an environmental issue as well that appears to be overlooked by our City Council. Salvador Creek banks are in danger of eroding behind the planned expansion of parking behind the Sunrise Building. There will not be enough parking, which is already compromised on Valle Verde Drive. The variances in the proposed draft environmental impact report do not address these concerns. Loss of habitat along Salvador Creek will endanger native fish and trees, wildlife.
Napa has an amazing opportunity to provide critical housing and services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Safety is an important issue here as well. While the residents are supervised eight hours a day, what happens when they aren't? At last report of an incident at the Shelter Creek Complex it took 20 minutes for the police to arrive. The safety of the walking path to Vintage High School by Salvador Creek by students and others will be compromised as well.
Sue Hepple
Napa