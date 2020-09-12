Right on the mark on Climate Change

Anne Pentland of Calistoga (“We need leadership to support climate action,” Sept. 4) was right on the mark in her cogent, beautifully written letter. We human beings have been fouling our nest since the industrial revolution and Mother Nature is really pissed. We’re in for much more than a slap on the wrist someday soon. Shame on us for not heeding the warnings that have been all around us for decades.
We are certainly not blessed with leadership from our current president, who has spent his entire term of office rescinding environmental laws and regulations that were making a positive difference. I recommend voting for Biden.
Martha Wise
Napa
