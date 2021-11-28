Right time and right place for innovation

Several months ago I wrote a letter to the editor suggesting a solution to one of Napa County's major problems — traffic. My intent was to get the community to look for a real solution to this problem.

Napa is a unique place with an international attraction. People are coming from all over the world to experience our major treasures, wine and a beautiful environment. This influx has caused monumental problems. These problems include how to serve, feed, accommodate and transport large numbers of people.

In the city of Napa, First Street is beginning to look like the main street of Chateauneuf du Pape, France with a wine shop in every other storefront. You can find a winery about every half-mile on our roads. To feed the masses we have created a world-class food scene in every corner of the valley. Hotels, bed and breakfast inns, and air B&Bs are popping up everywhere.

The one area that is a complete failure is traffic. The other solutions are accommodating and bringing more people to our valley. People on our streets are a pleasant sight. The one thing we do not need more of is cars; we need less. Our streets are now crowded with people in cars, that do not know where they are going, and are not very good drivers. The solution to this problem is wider streets, roundabouts and more parking. These solutions only allow more cars and more problems.

Instead of providing for cars, we need to lessen the number of vehicles in Napa County. How do we do this? The solution seems obvious to me. Napa is a giant amusement park. Let’s look at amusement parks and cities around the world, Disneyland, Disney World. Venice and Mont Saint Michel, all of which provide parking outside of their gates. Here in Napa people come to see our beautiful valley and drink our wine. Drinking our wine is reason enough to not have them speeding on our roads in automobiles.

In an overpopulated world with big problems, big ideas are called for. Why should anyone that does not live in Napa or Lake County be driving here? Eliminating visitor and out-of-county labor from driving would make our existing streets and highways adequate for some time to come.

Visitor access should be limited to Highways 29,12, and 121 (south county, Sonoma, and Highway 80). Parking structures need to be provided along these routes. Paid parking by guests would be a major source of finance for the public transportation system that will be required. Out-of-county workers would have free parking. Residents would have Fast Trac-like access on all roads.

Public transportation will have to be the best. It needs to be varied, clean comfortable, and fast with short wait times and be free. All types of carriers will be needed from trains to scooters. Napa is the ideal place and this is the right time to become the world showplace for future transportation systems. The world is looking at us and anything we do will be noticed and if it is good, will be copied.

Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga are all walkable cities. Unfortunately, in the past, they have been automobile-dominated. In the 1970s redevelopment plan, for Napa, cars were more important than people. Parking lots replaced buildings, beautiful buildings.

COVID has been a disaster for the last year and a half. Amazingly out of this pandemic some wonderful changes have occurred in our cities. Outdoor business and social distancing have caused changes in our cities that need to continue in the future. Parklets are a delightful addition to our streetscape. Seeing tables, chairs, umbrellas, people, color, and activities on the street is very exciting. Now they need to become permanent. The architecture needs to change from cheap and tacky forms to permanent attractive extensions of the buildings.

In Napa, Main Street, between 2nd and 3rd Street has been closed to traffic (remember this is Main Street). Restaurants are serving people meals on the street. The space between the river and the buildings is now one space. Events that were in the park are now in the town. Cars now need to find their own way through town.

Dwight Murray Plaza, which has been a dead space since the Seventies, is now alive with people. The temporary use of tents needs to be changed into permanent and attractive people-friendly space.

I am happy to see Napa County going in the right direction. It is time for grand solutions to the problems we still have.

G. Jay Golik

Napa