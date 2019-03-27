Leonid Bershidsky's commentary on March 22 ("Treat far-right terror as the threat it is") was quite misleading, but I would like to deal with his first paragraph where he wrote, "Terrorists linked to the far right are no less murderous than the Islamist groups that get more headlines and attention from politicians."
I beg to differ. Far right attacks get far more coverage. Case in point:
CBN has reported that "at least 70 Christians have been killed during a 10-week span at the beginning of 2019 across the Middle Belt states in Nigeria. The 2018 Global Terrorism Index compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) lists the Fulani Muslim Militia among the top terrorist groups in the world. In Nigeria in 2018, there has been a dramatic increase in violence involving Fulani extremists. Those attacks are clearly not letting up in 2019."
Since Feb. 10, as reported by CBN news, "there have been at least 270 people killed in Kaduna State alone;" International Christian Concern confirms that.
And according to Open Doors Ministry, "in only days, a dozen villages in Nigeria’s Plateau state were wiped out. The affected communities surround the city of Jos—known as the epicenter of Christianity in northern Nigeria’s Middle Belt."
All these reports are from Christian and overseas news organizations. I couldn't find one major American news organization on Google search that covered the slaughter to any extent or any politician who talked about it. Or any other violence against Christians like the Copts in Egypt. Or Christians in Iran, Pakistan, India, Indonesia or China for that matter.
But CNN, MSNBC and many politicians obsessed on the New Zealand shootings, and they were terrible, going as far as trying to connect them to President Trump. Sorry, Mr. Bershidsky, I think so-called "far right" terror gets far more coverage than Islamic group terror.
According to Wikipedia, there were 3,239 deaths by Islamic groups 2018, and so far this year there have been 291 reported. By the same survey, 17 were killed in far right attacks in 2018 and so far this year 49 were killed in the New Zealand attack. Since 2014, 6517 people have been killed in Jihadist attacks around the world (Wikipedia). According to a Southern Poverty Law Center report published in February 2018, over 100 people were killed "and injured" in 13 attacks by alt-right-influenced perpetrators since 2014.
Terror is terror and needs to be condemned no matter who the terrorist is, but I think these statistics should concern everyone here and in the rest of the world. Europe is experiencing divisive Muslim immigration troubles as you read this, terrorist attacks, rapes, no go zones and murders, and may be coming to the U.S.
But I doubt if you'll get accurate information from most media outlets on that in this country. Could it be that we're not concerned here and are focusing on "far right terror" because we're not getting the whole story from our news sources? And that includes Mr. Bershidsky.
We've been fortunate so far, the ISIS Caliphate has been destroyed and attacks in this country have all but disappeared, but maybe it will take another 9/11 to awaken us before we fight the real terrorist danger that could very well come to our shores. Much more danger than right wing extremists. I pray that won't happen.
Some may accuse me of Islamophobia. But if moderate, peace loving Muslims are not extremists, I wonder why more aren't doing something about the Jihadists who interpret their Holy Book in such a violent way and stain Islam with innocent blood.
Kent Cohea
Napa