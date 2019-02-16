In 2006 my late wife, Wesla Whitfield, and I moved from San Francisco to St. Helena. A short time later we got got a phone call from someone called Harry Price. He’d heard we were in the neighborhood and knew of our musical reputation; would we like to have lunch? He had a proposition.
He wanted to turn an art gallery in the Hatt building into a music venue, would we be interested? Well, let me say that I’m often asked how we shaped our careers, but the fact is you just look in the calendar and if you’re free you say, yes. So we said yes, became partners in the opening of Silo’s, and so began a 13 year association with the wonderful Mr. Price.
Over the years we performed at Silo’s many, many times but I think we were both most proud of the fact that Harry always kept to our original concept. This was to be a room to listen to music. Not a bar or restaurant that just happened to have music, but a real music room, whether it was me playing solo piano or a large rock band blowing the roof off.
I think it broke Harry’s heart to have to close Silo’s, which happened in January, but, in the grand tradition of showbiz, the hemorrhaging of money had gone far enough.
RIP Harry Price; you were an essential part of our lives in the valley and you made the valley a better and more human place to live in because of your promotion and support of the arts.
Mike Greensill
St. Helena