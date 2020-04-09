Rising to the occasion in emergency

I have always held the belief that when faced with an extraordinary challenge, every citizen has the choice to either turn away from society, or to step forward and rise to the occasion for the betterment of their community.
Our veterinary technician, Courtney Timm, at Napa West Pet Hospital has shown our entire team that through strength of character, determination, and quite a lot of crafting talent, one person can help protect our front-line healthcare workforce.
Courtney came into work recently with a cornucopia of hand-sewn face masks that her mother made (she is a retired costume designer) to give to any staff member at our veterinary hospital who wanted one, and not accepting any money for these goods. She and her mother are making these colorful and reusable cloth face masks for the local hospital, Queen of the Valley, as their family member is staff at the hospital and told them of the PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages.
Courtney and her mother made and gave 30 of these same masks out using materials they had on-hand, shortly after they were getting calls they needed more.
Courtney went out after a full shift of her own at the veterinary hospital here to find fabric for making these masks and stood for hours in the pouring rain -- practicing social distancing- waiting for her turn to be let into the local fabric stores and Walmart. After a few fruitless attempts, she found the necessary fabric. She and her mother continue to sew these masks for healthcare workers, human and animal alike, out of their own pockets.
At Napa West Pet Hospital, we remain open to serve the public. In these trying times, its important to remember that we are all one healthcare community, and veterinary offices facing the same PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages as our human healthcare professional colleagues.
As a profession, we have a duty to protect those who protect us, and I am humbled by the wonderful example of altruism Courtney has given our team during a pandemic. I, for one, am very proud to have the honor and privilege of working alongside such people to deliver high-quality care to everyone's furry family members during these trying times.
Dr. Elizabeth Tenborg
Napa
