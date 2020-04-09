Rising to the occasion in emergency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I have always held the belief that when faced with an extraordinary challenge, every citizen has the choice to either turn away from society, or to step forward and rise to the occasion for the betterment of their community.

Our veterinary technician, Courtney Timm, at Napa West Pet Hospital has shown our entire team that through strength of character, determination, and quite a lot of crafting talent, one person can help protect our front-line healthcare workforce.

Courtney came into work recently with a cornucopia of hand-sewn face masks that her mother made (she is a retired costume designer) to give to any staff member at our veterinary hospital who wanted one, and not accepting any money for these goods. She and her mother are making these colorful and reusable cloth face masks for the local hospital, Queen of the Valley, as their family member is staff at the hospital and told them of the PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages.

Courtney and her mother made and gave 30 of these same masks out using materials they had on-hand, shortly after they were getting calls they needed more.