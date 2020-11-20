Risk of COVID is too great

Seems to me that the risk of a child contracting COVID-19, or spreading it, is greater than the psychological trauma from not going to school on the school campus.

This virus is virulent and deadly, several states in the U.S. are now completely out of ICU beds in their hospitals. The cases of COVID-19 are now increasing exponentially, and new facts concerning the long time effects of the virus are surfacing every day.

As a retired teacher, I can attest to the fact that children need social interaction; and even a short break from school can cause loss of learning. However, when assessing psychological trauma to the student, should we not also think about the psychological effects of long-term medical complications if the child contracts the virus?

Or perhaps how a child will feel when they come to school only to find out that their best friend or their favorite teacher has died from the virus?

Or worse yet, if that seemingly healthy child brings home the virus to their household and infects their siblings, parents, grandparents?

The risk of psychological trauma from contracting the virus, plus the risk of actual physical harm, is greater than the risk of harm from not attending school on the campus.