River Middle School is a special program

I am writing this letter in hopes that the school district will reconsider the closing of River Middle School's program. River school is a special program that is thriving and continues to grow. The children in the Napa community have been through so much in the midst of a pandemic. We urge the district to truly look at the value of this program. Please take notice of how much the program offers the children and enhances the growth of their education and the preparation for high school and beyond. The Napa community needs more educational options, not less. The River program adds value to the children's lives at a crucial age. Thank you for your consideration.