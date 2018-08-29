When we first moved to Napa, the River Trail between Trancas and Lincoln, was a dirt path. We really enjoyed walking there because our apartment was right on the trail.
Later on, the trail was paved and was a pleasant walk.
Today, the trail is in very poor condition. Unfortunately, that just reflects the problems Napa has with streets and sidewalks. The city likes to build, but does nothing about maintenance. The city leaders are derelict in their duty of keeping the infrastructure in good repair.
Here are the problem areas:
1. Walls: The retaining walls are made of wood which is not is not long lasting as used for the trail. Posts are missing, rotted out, and tilting towards the path. One post is a particular hazard because it is tall and the earth behind it is pushing it over the path. This is very hazardous and could cause injury to a walker or their pet.
2. Path: The path was poorly designed and built. Minimal asphalt was laid on top of a poorly-prepared base. In addition, sections of the path are slipping down towards the river because the river banks haven't been stabilized in the areas where the bank is at the edge of the path. Tree roots have wrinkled the path near Lincoln and are a walking hazard. An area of the path behind the Riverwood apartments has separated from the path in the area of a water drain. Temporary metal fence has been in place for months.
In addition, much of the path asphalt along side the River Pointe Napa Valley resort was washed away in a flood several years ago, and has not been repaved. The banks in this area are being washed away with each flood and the edge of the path is slipping into the river. The river will eventually wash away the path and some of the resort unless the bank is permanently stabilized.
3. Trees: The path is nice on sunny, hot days because of the many trees. However, there are a number of trees that hang the path that have fallen because of their own weight and during periods of high winds. Some dangerous high and heavy limbs have been removed. But, most limbs have come down due to weight or winds. It's surprising no one has been injured by falling limbs. There are many limbs that need to be cut back to a place where they are highly unlikely to break due to their weight or wind.
It's unfortunate that this has to be done. If preventive maintenance had been performed when the trees were growing, then the trees wouldn't be a danger to those who daily walk the path.
4. Trail Rails: In several places where the trail is near the edge of the river bank, there are short areas where a concrete block retaining wall is installed with metal rails on top of the wall. These galvanized steel rails are rusting out because water gets trapped between the rail foot and the concrete blocks. This is another case of poor design.
The trail needs to substantially reworked before it completely falls apart and/or someone is injured.
I wonder how the new Napa Valley Vine Trail will hold up in the future.
Richard Cady
Napa