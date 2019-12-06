Last year was the inaugural “Jingle All the Way” skating rink at Lyman Park. It wouldn’t have happened without my wonderful friend and colleague Robb Smith, who unfortunately passed away Halloween night. I’m writing to share my regard and affection for Robb, and thank all the many sponsors and supporters of the rink.
Robb was an amazing talent, a creator, artist and a great friend to many. We worked together to develop the concept, but Robb took the lead in many ways – he came up with the name “Jingle All The Way,” was instrumental in designing the winter wonderland around the rink, and brought new energy and fun and life to Main Street and our beautiful Lyman Park. In the process, he helped bring together the City of St. Helena, the Chamber of Commerce and the community.
Families rolled, wobbled and sometimes stumbled their way into the holiday spirit at Friday’s opening of the Winter Wonderland skating rink at Lyman Park.
Our 2018 Founding Sponsors also shared the vision and provided the financial support: The City of St. Helena, the Chamber of Commerce, Sunshine Foods, Trinchero Family Estates, Clif Family Winery, Brasswood, Safe Harbor, Andy Beckstoffer, Antonio Castellucci, Jack Oliver, Copper Cane, Wydown Hotel and Charles Krug Winery. In addition, many other businesses and individuals also contributed for the first year. So thank you all for believing in this project … it wouldn’t have happened without you!
You have free articles remaining.
Now, my hats off to Stephanie Iacobacci and Amy Carabba-Salazar for spearheading this year’s “Jingle All the Way” … it looks amazing. I encourage everyone to show up and skate!
But bottom line, I doubt “Jingle All the Way” would have happened either year without the vision of Robb Smith. Thank you Robb … you will be remembered … and missed!
Marianna Hawkins
St. Helena