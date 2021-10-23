Rooftop solar is threatened

California’s Public Utility Commission is considering a utility-driven proposal to attach high fixed fees to rooftop solar systems, in addition to dramatically cutting the amount paid for excess power flowing to the grid from these systems.

Rooftop solar benefits everyone on the grid and is the fastest route to 100% clean energy in California. Avoided transmission costs and increased resilience serve everyone, and affordable housing developers depend on savings from solar to get their projects funded.

Napa Climate NOW! urges you to let Gov. Newsom know that you support making rooftop solar accessible for all at solarrights.org.

Lynne Baker

Napa Climate NOW! Built Environment Team