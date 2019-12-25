Every four years since 1972, Iowa and New Hampshire in tandem have repeatedly been the first two states to vote in the American presidential primary process. Isn’t it time for the other 48 states to take their turns at being one of the first two states to vote?
We should reform the presidential primary process in time for 2024 by instituting a rotational centurial schedule so that every state will finally have the opportunity to be one of the first two states to vote.
I am writing in response to “What has happened to the country I love?” (Sept. 29). It has been hijacked by the liberal progressive socialists …
Rotating the states would bring a much-needed, overdue element of fairness to our primary system by giving each state (no matter how sparsely populated) a period of political relevance.
Also, moving Iowa and New Hampshire out of their unwarranted privileged political positions at the front of the line would help make the process more demographically representative of the nation at large.
Here’s an idea of what the first two states’ rotational schedule could look like over the course of the next century.
2024 - Kansas, California.
2028 - Vermont, Texas.
2032 - Montana, New York.
2036 - North Dakota, Florida.
2040 - Idaho, Illinois.
2044 - Oregon, Ohio.
2048 - Arkansas, Pennsylvania.
2052 - New Mexico, North Carolina.
2056 - Kentucky, Michigan.
2060 - Alabama, Arizona.
2064 - Oklahoma, Massachusetts.
You have free articles remaining.
2068 - Wyoming, Missouri.
2072 - Connecticut, Wisconsin.
2076 - Utah, Georgia.
2080 - Hawaii, Washington.
2084 - West Virginia, Colorado.
2088 - Nebraska, Virginia.
2092 - South Dakota, Maryland.
2096 - Maine, Tennessee.
2100 - Mississippi, Minnesota.
2104 - Delaware, Louisiana.
2108 - South Dakota, Maryland.
2112 - Alaska, Nevada.
2116 - Rhode Island, South Carolina.
2120 - Iowa, New Hampshire.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.