Rural children have been forgotten

I'd like to start off my letter in these trying times to say thank you to our essential employees of every vocation. I'm grateful to all of you for risking your lives everyday.

Next I'd like to thank our teachers, for every ounce of effort that put into their work. They threw together online lesson plans like nobody's business.

I as a parent have many concerns and am trying to help my children navigate through this learning process. My largest concern is for families who live in unincorporated areas that don't have internet access and would likely have to pay an arm and a leg for satellite internet access for their children. My children happen to be a part of that group.

I feel like the district forgot about these children; that the large majority of these children didn't matter.

We have only been distance learning for a week now, and I feel like I have tried to contact the district by email and calling to no avail. I got a call on last week saying that the district is trying to get us a phone to use a mobile hot spot on. I haven't gotten a response to my emails other about said phone other than I will forward your email.

We get up every morning, the kids get ready to go into town to do their school work. I thought that this is supposed to be distance learning?