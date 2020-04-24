Rural children have been forgotten

I'd like to start off my letter in these trying times to say thank you to our essential employees of every vocation. I'm grateful to all of you for risking your lives everyday.
Next I'd like to thank our teachers, for every ounce of effort that put into their work. They threw together online lesson plans like nobody's business.
I as a parent have many concerns and am trying to help my children navigate through this learning process. My largest concern is for families who live in unincorporated areas that don't have internet access and would likely have to pay an arm and a leg for satellite internet access for their children. My children happen to be a part of that group.
I feel like the district forgot about these children; that the large majority of these children didn't matter.
We have only been distance learning for a week now, and I feel like I have tried to contact the district by email and calling to no avail. I got a call on last week saying that the district is trying to get us a phone to use a mobile hot spot on. I haven't gotten a response to my emails other about said phone other than I will forward your email.
We get up every morning, the kids get ready to go into town to do their school work. I thought that this is supposed to be distance learning?
I'm not disappointed with the school staff, or the IT staff. I'm disappointed in our district leaders; The lack of thought that went to our rural communities children, I feel is inexcusable.
Kayla Brown
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked the NVUSD about the issues raised by the author. The district sent the following response:
"COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented shift in the working and learning environment for all industries, but especially for schools who have never been faced with these type of challenges. Immediately as we learned schools would be closed, NVUSD executed a plan to put the training, curriculum, and infrastructure in place to support online learning. This plan also included the need to purchase devices such as laptops and WIFI hotspots for families who needed them.
"Our first priority was to ensure every one of our 17,000 NVUSD students had access to a laptop in order to continue their education in a distance learning environment. Over the last several weeks, we have distributed 3,400 Chromebooks.
"Simultaneously, we set about tackling connectivity issues. To date, we have deployed Chromebooks and WIFI hotspots to nearly 100% of the families that have requested them. While in a perfect world, NVUSD would have been able to deploy equipment prior to school closure or even in the first week, this simply wasn’t possible. We thank our community for their support as we continue to work to provide the best learning environment possible!"
