Ruth Bader Ginsburg reminded us gender discrimination

RBG RIP. A woman. A mother. And a Jew. Top of her class, yet she couldn’t get a clerkship at the Supreme Court in 1960 because she wasn’t a man.

Ironically, the justice who denied her was a founder of the ACLU and 6 years before had voted in Brown v. Board of Education to prohibit discrimination in public schools.

It would take RBG 33 years of fighting to be able to take a seat on the court which did not accept her as a clerk. We White men have spent so much time discriminating against Blacks, Browns, Asians, Catholics, Jews and Muslims that we have forgotten how reprehensible has been our discrimination against women. How is that for a short, concise patriotic history of the United States?