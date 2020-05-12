Sad that we're on our own

It is very sad that we have had to rely on Sean Penn’s organization, Google and even our local Napa government to begin receiving COVID-19 tests in Napa. (Many thanks to each).
If we had a public health national infrastructure and a president who was more interested in our health than in his own publicity, our health and our economy would be far more secure.
We are among the worst countries in the world in testing and the result is the in the top of disastrous numbers of cases and deaths. America -- wow, sad.
RoseAnn DeMoro
Napa
