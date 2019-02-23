Are we grateful for our American republic? Do we pledge allegiance to the republic for which the flag stands?
I cringe when I hear or read commentaries, letters, and articles that talk about our wonderful democracy. Democracy is nothing more than "mob-rule."
Democracy, as a type of government, is defined as a government featuring genuinely free elections by the people periodically. However, democracy as a form of government means unlimited power goes to the majority with no protection of the individual's God-given inalienable right and rights of minority groups
In contrast, in a republic, the power of the majority is limited by a written constitution which safeguards the God-given inalienable rights of minorities and individuals alike. The Founders fought and died to establish a republic.
Our congressional, judicial and executive representatives take an oath to uphold the republic they represent, but once they take the seat in their office most of them try to tear our republic apart at every turn. Almost every country that has had a democratic form of government has failed. We must safeguard our American republic and hold our representatives accountable for maintaining it.
Connie Garate
St. Helena