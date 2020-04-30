Safety is more essential than art

In response to the Quent and Linda Cordair letter in the Tuesday, April 28 Register ("Going back to work, no matter what"), I don’t think I have ever read a more self-centered letter. Your complete lack of concern for the health and safety of your potential customers and their neighbors is only outweighed by your complete lack of understanding virus science.
Today there is no vaccine or cure for COVID-19 and re-opening your art gallery will only increase the risk of spreading the deadly virus. I think keeping everyone safe and alive is more essential than art.
Corkey Bates
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.