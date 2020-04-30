Safety is more essential than art

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In response to the Quent and Linda Cordair letter in the Tuesday, April 28 Register ("Going back to work, no matter what"), I don’t think I have ever read a more self-centered letter. Your complete lack of concern for the health and safety of your potential customers and their neighbors is only outweighed by your complete lack of understanding virus science.