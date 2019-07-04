A Canadian artist was fired after his cartoon of President Trump went viral and found itself posted on social media. The cartoonist, Michael de Adder, pictured President Trump standing near a river bank beside a golf cart with a golf club in his hand and looking down on the bodies that were supposed to represent the bodies of the father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to cross from Mexico into Texas.
The caption of the cartoon had President Trump asking, “Do you mind if we play through?”
When I saw this I was instantly appalled at the depictions in the cartoon. But as I read the comments by others who had seen the same cartoon, they applauded the cartoonist and the depictions in the cartoon, I couldn’t believe the insult that was against our president, but more insulting was the use of this dead father and his precious little girl as a tool by all who hate the president.
It occurred to me that anyone who applauded that picture and agreed with its false narrative were heartless and insensitive to the real problem, which is inaction of Democrats in Congress, Gov. Gavin Newsom, presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the myriad Sanctuary Cities who encouraged this dead father (Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria) to risk his life and the life of his child to come into our country illegally.
They also ignore the fact that my relatives who apply legally can't come across an ocean and start living off a system of free benefits of what they believe is the “Promise Land.”
So, if you agree with and say that this false narrative is true, you too are part of the problem. you helped to drown this father and his child. The picture should show you and the rest of the Sanctuary City proponents with your index fingers gesturing "come here, we will give you sanctuary.” It is you, who have killed this family. It is you who have called them “Immigrant” when, in fact, they are lawbreakers, illegal entrants who disdain our laws and refuse to abide by the rules of real immigrants, who legally stand in line, fill out the paperwork, pay the fees and come into our country the right way and become citizens and viable residents of the land contributing to the society rather than being a draw on the resources of society.
Pastor Morris A. Curry, Jr.
Vacaville