In response to Richard Hazeltine’s “A president who is willing to superimpose his will” (Dec. 12).
Wow, What a letter. I had to read it a dozen times over several days trying to decide if Mr. Hazeltine was serious or being sarcastic. You really had me going there, Mr. Hazeltine.
What led me to decide on sarcasm – rather than serious – was “If they [judges] are patriotic, they need little legal expertise.” And especially “Laws and regulations can be enacted in moments, needing only cursory editing of the tweet.”
Great letter. My only concern is that there may be some readers who will take you seriously and think these are fantastic ideas. Don’t encourage them. In future letters, please make your sarcasm a little easier to recognize. Thanks ever so much.
Martha Wise
Napa