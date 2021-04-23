SAT and ACT tests are a valid way to consider college applicants

This letter is in response to the April 16 letter to the Napa Valley Register by Chloe D. Yeager who advocates eliminating the ACT and SAT for college admissions ("Stop using the SAT and ACT for college admissions"). While there has been much debate in recent years over the value and validity of those tests, Ms. Yeager’s argument for eliminating the tests is flawed and illogical.
She states that the ACT and SAT are ineffective and should no longer be given. Her argument is based on the assertion that the SAT and ACT “were created because of the eugenics movement to prove white superiority.” While it is factual that the SAT was developed in 1926, in the midst of the eugenics movement in the United States, the ACT was not developed until 1959. The purpose of both tests was to help college admissions officers better assess the college readiness of applicants. Whether one believes that the tests did this accurately has been and continues to be debatable.
While the SAT was developed during the height of the eugenics movement and most definitely had racial overtones, by the end of WW II the rationale for the test changed dramatically. As demand for access to higher education increased after the war and continues to rise to this day, college admissions officers needed a way to readily identify those students who were most likely to be successful in college. The ACT served the same purpose.
Moreover, due to the huge increase in high school graduates, it became increasingly difficult to rely on grade-point averages alone. Did a 4.0 from one high school signal the same information that a 4.0 GPA did from another high school? It is well-known that GPAs vary considerably from school to school. Consequently, GPAs have not been regarded by many university and college faculty and administrators as reliable predictors of how well prepared a student is to undertake a demanding course of college study.
My experience in the UC system has been that campuses go out of their way to eliminate any bias in the admissions process. Ms. Yaeger should look to see what UC does to not only eliminate bias from its admissions but also to increase diversity among its student body. She might want to inform herself about the new housing that UC Berkeley is building for students who are the first in their families to attend college and are from low-income families. I believe that the positive efforts the university is making to be inclusive and to increase diversity far outweigh the possible, but poorly documented, negative effects of the SAT and ACT.
Thomas Timar
Professor Emeritus
UC Davis