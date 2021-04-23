SAT and ACT tests are a valid way to consider college applicants

Moreover, due to the huge increase in high school graduates, it became increasingly difficult to rely on grade-point averages alone. Did a 4.0 from one high school signal the same information that a 4.0 GPA did from another high school? It is well-known that GPAs vary considerably from school to school. Consequently, GPAs have not been regarded by many university and college faculty and administrators as reliable predictors of how well prepared a student is to undertake a demanding course of college study.

My experience in the UC system has been that campuses go out of their way to eliminate any bias in the admissions process. Ms. Yaeger should look to see what UC does to not only eliminate bias from its admissions but also to increase diversity among its student body. She might want to inform herself about the new housing that UC Berkeley is building for students who are the first in their families to attend college and are from low-income families. I believe that the positive efforts the university is making to be inclusive and to increase diversity far outweigh the possible, but poorly documented, negative effects of the SAT and ACT.