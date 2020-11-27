Save 333 Soscol

Another piece of Napa history is about to be lost.

It may seem too new to be "historic," but the former auto showroom at 333 Soscol Ave. should be saved.

The front portion of the former dealership should be preserved and incorporated into the new retail development slated for the site. The glass walled structure is a great example of mid-century/Googie architecture, and the best remaining example in Napa County.

This dramatic and flexible street-facing space could serve as an inviting showplace for the proposed Kohl’s department store. Brick-and-mortar retail is striving to create engaging shopping experiences for customers; this space could host changing seasonal or product line displays with enough room for themed events to attract store customers and add an entertainment aspect to the shopping experience.

Saving this clean and striking pavilion can add value and appeal, while leaving much developable space in a connected new structure behind it. This is far better than another humdrum big box style edifice along Soscol.

I urge the City Planning Commission, and City Council to seek a change in the developer’s plans so this part of Napa’s commercial and architectural history doesn’t vanish under the wrecking ball.