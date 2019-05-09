Aldea's board and executive director decide to eliminate the Supportive Living Services (SLS) program that was such a pride of Allen Ewig, who was the long-time executive director. Staff, clients and their families are stunned.
Aldea's SLS family consists of 32 25- to 65-year-old clients (some with families) and some who look to their staff as family. Staff will be terminated July 1. This includes 10 full-time and five part-time positions, and many have worked with these clients for years. Three clients have been with Aldea 25 years and four for 23 years.
The reason given to staff and clients is that there is a revenue shortfall of about $10,000 per month between the cost and what North Bay Regional Center reimburses Aldea for services. Families of clients have or will receive a phone call relaying this information. Many clients do not have family involved and North Bay Regional Center will decide what agencies they will be assigned to. Regional Center case workers carry a client load of about 100. How much time can they devote to matching an individuals needs with an agency?
As parents of the youngest client, we feel that Aldea has had a change of focus- a diversion from that of Allen Ewig. No longer covering the lifespan of developmental disabilities but prioritizing youth services. The reality is that developmentally disabled children in their adoption and foster programs are likely to need Supported Services as adults. They too are being abandoned. Developmental disabilities do not disappear.
Once a program is discarded, it is very unlikely to be reintroduced. For clients this decision takes effect June 30.
I refer you to a Napa Valley Register article of April 15, 2007. "Allen Ewig, who helped thousands as head of Aldea succumbs to cancer" by Natalie Hoffman. "As head of Aldea, Ewig was a persuasive advocate for the welfare of children and developmentally disabled adults ... (Sheila) Daughtery said when there was no home for developmentally disabled adults in the county, Ewig took them on 'to make sure they had a place for their support group and that they got their services.'"
We have been contacted by former staff, staff and community members who ask "why is Allen Ewig's passion for these individuals no longer a priority for Aldea?"
Smiling, excited, beautiful children make for attractive advertisement for donors. But, remember these SLS clients were once someone's beautiful, hopeful child.
If this matter is of importance to you as a member of the Napa community, please make your feelings known to the Aldea board members, any donors that you know who might object to this decision, and local mental health professionals.
Aldea's Executive Director is Kerry Ahearn: kahearn@aldeainc.org, (707) 253-0850
Parents have as yet to receive letters and as many clients do not have family North Bay Regional Center will decide what agency they may be transferred to.
Other agencies do exist but many are mom-and-pop, small operations with an owner/director. Are succession plans in place? Maybe. What happens to the clients when an owner dies?
We chose Aldea for our child because it was a large, local social services agency with a long history of excellence, with offices in the cities they serve.
We believe strongly that the best agency is the one they have now. The committed and well trained staff of the Supportive Living Program need our support. Their work is important just as these clients are.
Former and current employees and business people have offered ideas of changes that could make the financial status of Aldea more stable. Maybe welcoming community input into this matter would help. Aldea is an important Social Services Agency.
Colleen Dodge
Napa
Wayne Miller
Tustin
Editor’s note: The Register asked Aldea about the issues raised by the author. CEO Kerry Ahearn said Aldea has been serving the community for 47 years improving lives and creating bright futures for our residents through the many programs at Aldea for all ages and we will continue to do so. "However, We made this decision with very heavy hearts ... the service was ended in part due to a substantial cut in the state reimbursement for services in 2018, making it impossible for the agency to continue the program. With the rate cuts, Aldea was having difficulty providing the highest quality services to the clients and there are many agencies that specialize and can support these individuals effectively.” She said there are 33 agencies in the area that provide the same service and the North Bay Regional Center will help clients find a new provider. No client will lose housing and Aldea has committed to continue to provide services to every client until he or she finds alternative services, even if that occurs after July 1. Aldea is helping affected staff find new work, if possible with the new agencies providing services in Napa County.