Save all our middle schools

This is a copy of the letter that was sent to the NVUSD Board on April 6.
As a pediatric optometrist serving the children in Napa Valley for the past 15 years, I would like to give my input to the Middle School Redesign Task Force. I have visited and supported many NVUSD schools as part of an IEP/504 team, school events, and fundraisers.
One of the best parts of my job is getting to see these Napa Valley children grow over the years and become independent adults in the working world. I have seen the success of NVUSD’s variety of curriculums to accommodate for the diverse learning styles of children such as: the dual immersion program at Napa Valley Language Academy continued through Harvest Middle School and Napa High School, Salvador to the now combined Willow Elementary, River Middle School, Stonebridge School and New Tech High School. These valuable school programs must be maintained, strengthened and expanded to continue the success of NVUSD.
With the increase in teen and even preteen depression, suicide rates, and cyberbullying, I believe removing a middle school program and placing our young adults into larger mainstream middle schools will be going in a backward and possibly harmful direction. I highly advocate for keeping all the middle schools (Silverado, Redwood, River) and expanding/combining Harvest Middle School with the Napa Valley Language Academy and possibly the Pueblo Vista Dual Immersion Program to create a K-8 school. If another school needs to close due to the budget, I would suggest West Park Elementary (which was already being considered when Yountville and Mt. George closed.)
As a parent of a 10-year-old, I chose not to place my daughter in the NVUSD and she is attending a K-8 private school. The main reason for this decision was the lack of NVUSD middle school options. Our home school is Northwood Elementary. If we were guaranteed that my daughter could attend River Middle School, which has a competitive lottery system, I would have considered enrolling her in the NVUSD.
Our home middle school is Redwood, which is the size of my public high school that I attended when I grew up. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to distance learning, many parents enrolled their children in private school or home-school programs. I would survey these parents: why did you choose a private rather than a public education? If you close down another middle school, NVUSD will take the risk of more parents enrolling their children in private school or a home-school program.
Also before you decide how to restructure the NVUSD, I would research the previous schools and situations of the students enrolled at Camille Creek Community School (youth that have been incarcerated, on probation, or at-risk.) Which elementary, middle and high schools were these students from and how do we help these students before they get into trouble? If you ever have a chance to visit Camille Creek, I highly recommend that you do, so that you can see the amazing results of how a small and personalized educational setting can help these at-risk young adults who may not have support at home.
Lastly, I would look at the success of K-8 educational programs. Almost every elementary to middle-grade private school in Napa Valley is a K-8 program, except for Sunrise Montessori (K-6th grade.) Both Stonebridge (K-8) and NVLA (K-6) have a very strong community of parents and students. A strong community of parents combined with local community support can help bridge gaps in funding.
Thank you for all of your dedication to the children of Napa Valley and our future. We are entrusting you to make the difficult decisions that have no easy answers.
Tanya Mahaphon
Napa