Save all our middle schools

As a parent of a 10-year-old, I chose not to place my daughter in the NVUSD and she is attending a K-8 private school. The main reason for this decision was the lack of NVUSD middle school options. Our home school is Northwood Elementary. If we were guaranteed that my daughter could attend River Middle School, which has a competitive lottery system, I would have considered enrolling her in the NVUSD.

Our home middle school is Redwood, which is the size of my public high school that I attended when I grew up. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to distance learning, many parents enrolled their children in private school or home-school programs. I would survey these parents: why did you choose a private rather than a public education? If you close down another middle school, NVUSD will take the risk of more parents enrolling their children in private school or a home-school program.