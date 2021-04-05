Save Foster Road and Golden Gate Drive

The city of Napa is considering an extensive development of the Foster Road/Golden Gate Drive area. This would be a serious mistake.

Napa is a place where a town meets the country. Napans recognize the importance of downtown but also the uniqueness of the country around it — the mountains, the grasslands, the trees. Napans recognize the importance of living in a country setting that we all can enjoy and appreciate.

We who are a part of Napa know the importance of its welcoming beauty every time we drive into Napa and take the turnoff to Foster Road and. Golden Gate Drive. We recognize that what we see is the beauty and peacefulness that makes it worth living in Napa — and also worth visiting. We know the importance of keeping Foster Road and Golden Gate Drive as a welcoming sign of beauty and tranquility that is Napa — not as an extension of the sea of buildings that you see as you drive through the Bay Area.

Let’s keep Napa unique. Let’s keep Napa special. Let’s keep Napa a place where people can enjoy the tranquility of the countryside and of living together in a peaceful and tranquil setting — and where visitors can recognize this uniqueness.