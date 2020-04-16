Save medical attention for healthcare workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I have two urgent requests of my neighbors in the Napa Valley, speaking as a healthcare worker (hospice chaplain), a religious leader, and a person of relatively modest means (for a highly educated, white American, that is).

First, please don’t wear N95 masks in public places such as when you are shopping or taking walks. Ordinary people do not need respirator masks; healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic desperately do.

We have to be trained and certified annually in how to don and doff them safely. I’ve seen people wearing them upside down, or otherwise improperly sealed — they are not effective then, and I cringe for the properly trained doctor or nurse or CNA who urgently needs the gear these people are wasting.

Please wear a cloth mask, and please immediately donate any N95 masks, boxes of gloves, spill gowns, etc., to your nearest healthcare facility so that the nurses, doctors, and aides who are providing direct physical care to sick people can do so with less risk to their own lives.