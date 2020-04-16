Save medical attention for healthcare workers

I have two urgent requests of my neighbors in the Napa Valley, speaking as a healthcare worker (hospice chaplain), a religious leader, and a person of relatively modest means (for a highly educated, white American, that is).
First, please don’t wear N95 masks in public places such as when you are shopping or taking walks. Ordinary people do not need respirator masks; healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic desperately do.
We have to be trained and certified annually in how to don and doff them safely. I’ve seen people wearing them upside down, or otherwise improperly sealed — they are not effective then, and I cringe for the properly trained doctor or nurse or CNA who urgently needs the gear these people are wasting.
Please wear a cloth mask, and please immediately donate any N95 masks, boxes of gloves, spill gowns, etc., to your nearest healthcare facility so that the nurses, doctors, and aides who are providing direct physical care to sick people can do so with less risk to their own lives.
Second, please don’t hoard. Napa is an affluent community, but not for everyone. And when people with the means to stockpile do so, other people go without. For the sake of everyone, buy only what you need for a week or two, and if you’re afraid to go outside, order delivery or ask for a neighbor’s help.
We are all in this together.
Rev. Wakoh Shannon Hickey
Napa
