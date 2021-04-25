Save Napa's gateway

Napa Valley’s most valuable asset is not wine or tourists or real estate, but the ambiance. In 1971, when I first came to Napa, I was struck by the beauty of this valley, and compared to LA from where I left, Napa was a visual and sensory paradise.

By and large, in spite of the dramatic changes in a half-century, the stunning ambiance, the natural sensory thrill remains, thanks to the activism of those who so love this valley, politicians, planners, and citizens alike. A drive up Silverado Trail to Calistoga and a return down Highway 29, or side jaunts into any of the surrounding areas of the valley will affirm the rare visual treasure that is our heritage and home.

Modern land planning is only 100 years old, (NYC, 1916) and the chaos of many settled areas reflect the lack of plans and controls in prior development. A mere half-century ago, Petaluma pioneered the idea that cities and citizens had the right to control growth to retain the quality of civic life and their small-town character. The Supreme Court confirmed that right against developers.