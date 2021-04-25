Save Napa's gateway

Napa Valley’s most valuable asset is not wine or tourists or real estate, but the ambiance. In 1971, when I first came to Napa, I was struck by the beauty of this valley, and compared to LA from where I left, Napa was a visual and sensory paradise.
By and large, in spite of the dramatic changes in a half-century, the stunning ambiance, the natural sensory thrill remains, thanks to the activism of those who so love this valley, politicians, planners, and citizens alike. A drive up Silverado Trail to Calistoga and a return down Highway 29, or side jaunts into any of the surrounding areas of the valley will affirm the rare visual treasure that is our heritage and home.
Modern land planning is only 100 years old, (NYC, 1916) and the chaos of many settled areas reflect the lack of plans and controls in prior development. A mere half-century ago, Petaluma pioneered the idea that cities and citizens had the right to control growth to retain the quality of civic life and their small-town character. The Supreme Court confirmed that right against developers.
We travel internationally, a lot, and everywhere we go, when we mention where we are from, people smile and exclaim the legendary beauty of Napa Valley, the rolling hills and wooded vistas, and well-groomed vineyards. Our economy is sustained by the millions of visitors who are attracted to Napa Valley by the refined culture and natural ambiance. Our valley is famous and well-loved.
It is the views and vistas that are the foundation of the atmosphere and feeling of Napa Valley. Some visuals are more important than others, like the hillsides, the ridges, and most of all the Gateway region at the intersection of Highways 29 and 12, bound by Gateway Drive and Foster Road. Almost all traffic to Napa and Upvalley and half the traffic to Sonoma passes this area. The view sets the mood and expectations for visitors and locals alike.
The Gateway area is threatened by unnecessary and risky development of a strip mall and thousands of high-rise multi-family homes, which would destroy the character and natural beauty of the area, and it seems the city is favoring privatized interests and developers rather than safeguarding and defending the irreplaceable treasure that is the magical natural vista of the gateway to Napa Valley.
The noun “entrance” is the same as the verb “to entrance,” to dazzle and delight. By location and significance, there is nothing in our valley to equal the gateway entrance to Napa Valley. Save the gateway, and keep it green. Please.
Michael Luttrell
Napa