Save our forests and save the planet

Deforestation is a global epidemic, primarily driven by the agricultural industry that has caused severe damage to the environment and communities dependent on the forest’s resources for survival.
It directly impacts many aspects of our lives, such as air quality, food/water security, and global warming rates. The countries with the highest deforestation rates include Brazil, Ecuador, and Colombia. These countries often support large portions of the rain forest and tend to have policies that are nonexistent or have broken down over time.
Like many issues, there will always be those who think that deforestation isn’t a problem. It can be argued by the companies that drive deforestation that it creates jobs and helps support our economy.
However, in this situation, the consequences far outweigh the benefits. While deforestation may provide some additional job opportunities, it isn’t a sustainable industry and is extremely damaging to the environment.
When going about solving deforestation, some solutions can hurt rather than help. For example, reserving land to produce biofuel, (a natural fuel source meant to cut down on the use of fossil fuels) drove agricultural processes to expand their range of influence, clearing more forests to support cattle and crops.
Other measures have been proven to be similarly ineffective. In Colombia, a 2016 peace deal was reneged on by the former commander of one of its largest rebel groups. This caused the main enforcers of the previous regulations to lose their motivations and begin racing to occupy and clear the remaining woodlands.
However, there are also a variety of solutions that we can implement that will effectively solve the problem. The first is to continue to spread awareness about the impact of deforestation. Increasing awareness promotes change and urges people to take action.
Deforestation doesn’t just affect trees, it affects animals living in forested areas, people who rely on forests to sustain themselves, the ecosystem and our environment in general. If we can increase the knowledge of the general public, we can work towards establishing better regulations and farming practices that are environmentally beneficial.
Policies that manage deforestation are another important step in solving the problem. If we can implement regulations that reward countries for decreasing deforestation rates and strictly enforce those that don’t, we can reduce the amount of land cleared each year.
While deforestation is a pressing issue with intense, negative effects on our planet it can be solved. If we incorporate better farming practices, increase public awareness, and advocate for more policies to protect our forests, we will be able to decrease the deforestation rate in the coming decades.
Veronica Morris
9th grade
New Technology High School
