Save our forests and save the planet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deforestation is a global epidemic, primarily driven by the agricultural industry that has caused severe damage to the environment and communities dependent on the forest’s resources for survival.

It directly impacts many aspects of our lives, such as air quality, food/water security, and global warming rates. The countries with the highest deforestation rates include Brazil, Ecuador, and Colombia. These countries often support large portions of the rain forest and tend to have policies that are nonexistent or have broken down over time.

Like many issues, there will always be those who think that deforestation isn’t a problem. It can be argued by the companies that drive deforestation that it creates jobs and helps support our economy.

However, in this situation, the consequences far outweigh the benefits. While deforestation may provide some additional job opportunities, it isn’t a sustainable industry and is extremely damaging to the environment.

When going about solving deforestation, some solutions can hurt rather than help. For example, reserving land to produce biofuel, (a natural fuel source meant to cut down on the use of fossil fuels) drove agricultural processes to expand their range of influence, clearing more forests to support cattle and crops.