Save River Middle School

My son started River Middle this year for 6th grade. We decided to choose River and not the high school right around the corner from us because of several factors.

First, the school is smaller in size and would be more appropriate for my shy 6th grader. Second, we toured the new facility and love how beautiful the campus is and all the great things they have to offer. In addition, we were impressed with the staff and their passion. They also emphasized that River truly helps our kids find their voice and develop their confidence.

Finally, we had several neighborhood kids that attended River and could not stop saying great things about their experience.

Closing River would be a disservice to our community and limit the opportunities for our youth. It also feels like a rush decision without all other alternatives truly considered. The staff has worked especially hard during the pandemic and making my son and family feel safe and valued. Please don’t close down River Middle School.

Erin Hooten

Napa