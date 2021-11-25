Across the nation, both sea and terrestrial animals are being found with shocking problems due to the waste we throw away or leave unattended! And now, just to add to that problem, massive oil spills stretched across Huntington Beach.

This is a severe problem because just as we live and feel, animals do too, and they are innocent creatures suffering from the toxicity of the oil drains, which we all should be conscious about. Besides, there is still the problem with climate change that continues to worsen as time goes by, and we've only got one planet, so we got to take care of it as much as possible.

As I was reading through the article on your platform, the Napa Valley Register, I came across the article on “Hungtington Beach oil spill show that leaders must take aggressive action” (Nov. 13)./ It is insane that oil and gas corporations do not take into consideration the way their work is affecting the sea life, as well as the environment. A vast majority of the Earth’s oxygen also comes from the sea, and contaminating the water kills animals and destroys the marine plant ecosystems.

So it is time for the state to take action and opt for measures that will stop oil and gas companies from destroying the beaches and the beautiful nature of the area, because if the state does not put up those restrictions, those companies will never understand, all they care is about making their own money, so it is a way of spreading awareness.

We as people should also advocate for changes. From my end, I am now a Senior at UCLA volunteering with CALPIRG Students, a student-led organization on campus advocating for 100% clean energy by 2030. We know that California’s plan to switch to 100% clean energy is by 2045, but we believe that is not fast enough; we need to move the date for 2030 for maximum efficiency.

We need to save the animals and preserve the planet because if we do not, where will we go and what kind of place our future generations will have?

Laura Mendoza

Anaheim