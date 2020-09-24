Save the GOP

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People who know me will find it strange that the theme of this letter is to Save the Republican Party.

In fact, I value our multi-party system. I think that having the two major parties and, occasionally, a third party, weigh in on social, economic and environmental issues provides all of us the chance to exchange perspectives and to look critically at the pros and cons of positions and ideas; a process that promotes collegiality and collaboration.

I’m concerned that the GOP has become so influenced by “power over principle” that the fundamental platform of the Grand Old Party is at risk. I understand that many Republican voters are concerned about much of what they’ve seen and heard the past four years and about the direction that their party and the nation are headed.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans can afford to be so entrenched in ideology that they lose sight of what principles each has traditionally represented. Getting beyond the current polarization can bring both parties back to their honorable roots and resume focus on reviving the time-honored, cooperative effort to address pressing issues at hand and those that lay ahead.