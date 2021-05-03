Save the historic Rutherford Depot

Restoration will be expensive, especially the type of accurate restoration to meet the national landmark designation. As a rail depot and part of an operating railroad, federal government loan funds are available to restore and reactivate the depot as a multi-modal transit hub.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is planned to follow the Wine Train right-of-way through Rutherford. Adding passenger options for pedestrians and bicyclists at the depot would meet the multi-modal qualification and should unlock the Wine Train’s ability to apply for and secure Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In summary, we have a tremendous opportunity and obligation to restore one of our last endangered landmarks in Rutherford and Napa Valley. Although the restoration will not be a short-term project, we must act now. Failure to do so will risk the ruin of this historical jewel forever.

The Rutherford Dust Society will be holding several forums on this topic including an upcoming community Town Hall. We would welcome all business and community members to participate in the forums and join us for the Town Hall. For more information, or to provide input and ideas for the future of the Depot, please go to rutherforddust.org/rutherford-depot.