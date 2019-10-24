I’m writing to ask for public support for the union mechanics at Vallejo Toyota, who have been on strike for several months.
One way to save middle class jobs that include health benefits and retirement involves defending unions. Vallejo and Napa both used to be union towns, where people could make a good living building submarines, drying fruit, or fixing cars.
Today the last union contract at any auto dealership is being threatened. It has been six years since these men got a raise. Behind these brave strikers are the children and parents who depend on a decent wage to pay for housing, food, and education.
Please visit them on the picket line at 201 Automall Parkway in Vallejo or call Toyota at (707) 552-4545 and ask them to come to an agreement with these dedicated workers. For further information and to contribute to the strike fund see: ibew1245.com.
Those of you who still have well-funded public employee jobs (like I used to) please reach out to lift up other workers in the private sector where unions have been almost completely destroyed. If we want to prevent the spread of homelessness, saving the middle class is the only answer. Support Toyota mechanics in Vallejo.
Lauren Coodley
Napa