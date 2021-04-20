Saving River Middle School's culture, approach to student well-being

When I retired from leading River School in 2014, later that school year there were two teen suicides in NVUSD in the space of eight days, an 8th-grade boy and a 10th grader. Those deaths shook me and, with Jeni Olsen, we started Village Napa, an advocacy group, to support the mental, social, and emotional well-being of young people. In the research I’ve done since then, I’ve discovered that suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, among college students, and that 50% of millennials and 75% of Gen Zers have left their jobs due to mental health reasons.

Today, social emotional learning (SEL) is a national movement. Today, districts must have policies about suicide prevention. Today, the California Department of Education created principles for SEL, saying that it is not an add-on, but a must-have. Today, the new push in the movement is adult SEL development because adult modeling is the most effective way for students to learn these skills.