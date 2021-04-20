Saving River Middle School's culture, approach to student well-being

When I retired from leading River School in 2014, later that school year there were two teen suicides in NVUSD in the space of eight days, an 8th-grade boy and a 10th grader. Those deaths shook me and, with Jeni Olsen, we started Village Napa, an advocacy group, to support the mental, social, and emotional well-being of young people. In the research I’ve done since then, I’ve discovered that suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, among college students, and that 50% of millennials and 75% of Gen Zers have left their jobs due to mental health reasons.
Today, social emotional learning (SEL) is a national movement. Today, districts must have policies about suicide prevention. Today, the California Department of Education created principles for SEL, saying that it is not an add-on, but a must-have. Today, the new push in the movement is adult SEL development because adult modeling is the most effective way for students to learn these skills.
So I was dismayed to see that the guidelines used by the Middle School Task Force around the themes of program excellence and equity did not prioritize social emotional well-being as a theme. With the anxiety caused by the pandemic and distance learning, students have suffered, adding to the stresses, anxiety, depression, and, unfortunately, suicide, present pre-pandemic. I would have liked to have seen this as being a bigger priority for the task force to have considered for creative, visionary solutions.
The National Soft Skills Association cites the research by Harvard, Stanford, and the Carnegie Foundation that job success is due to 85% of “soft” skills like empathy and trust-building and only 15% is due to knowledge and skills. If we want to have our students be successful in the work world, then SEL must be a priority.
SEL curricular programs abound for students. They work in some schools and not in a lot of others. The difference is the health of the school’s culture as evidenced by CSU LA’s Alliance for the Study of School Climate where its School Climate Assessment Inventory has a .7 correlation to academic achievement. This means:
If the students experience trusting relationships of belonging with educators and peers;
If they feel a part of the larger school community;
If they are encouraged to grow their autonomy by having their voice and choice honored;
and if the school has a set of ideals from which all decisions are made, academic achievement increases.
River School’s SEL “program” is not a curriculum of lessons to teach students. It is a school culture approach where every part of the school is designed to support students to thrive through:
Teachers they trust and who model the very qualities for successful, healthy living they want for their students.
Designing procedures, traditions, and systems, especially discipline, which support students in learning to be more responsible, compassionate, and resilient.
Social emotional well-being is River School’s priority because well-being nurtures students’ capacity to achieve academically and this has contributed to the successes of its students.
The culture of any organization, whether it is a school or business or a nonprofit, is one of the hardest to transform because it requires the adults to be willing to self-reflect for their own social emotional growth. This is not easy, but can be accomplished with a foundation of deep trust, as Patrick Lencioni and Stephen Covey have found.
River School’s unique school culture was co-created by faculty, parents, and its students over many years in this climate of trust, helping many students to flourish into adulthood. Like human beings and organizations, it’s not perfect, but there is a willingness to learn from mistakes and to continue growing personally and professionally. It is the transformation of the adults in their “beingness,” through deep self-reflection and courageous conversations, that transforms a school’s culture. This requires a deep level of trust to be open and vulnerable. Google discovered this in their two-year Project Aristotle to find the best, most effective teams. It wasn’t similar personalities or backgrounds or educational experiences. It came down to “psychological safety.”
I am saddened to think that River School’s approach will cease to exist and that future students and their families will not be able to flourish from this school’s culture for their success and mental health. It may be too late to reverse what seems like the inevitable closure of River and Harvest. But I hope that the Board of Trustees will seriously consider social emotional well-being of its students as a top priority, not just through programs, but through school culture.
Linda Inlay
Napa