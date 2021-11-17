It has been reported that President Joe Biden “broke wind” in the presence of the Duchess of Cornwell. Although not covered extensively in the United States (including the Register), it has been in Britain, in great part because Camilla Parker Bowles “hasn’t stopped talking about it”.

Apparently, the Duchess said that “it was long and impossible to ignore.” One source indicated it was clear that she was completely inflatuated with the faux pas.

Both the President and the Duchess were attending the Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The President had plans to demonstrate the renewed American commitment to addressing climate change, underscoring the recently passed Infrastructure Bill. Although the specifics of the bill are extensive, it is known that a key provision is to fund upgrades to raise Ol’Factory production.

Some sources have indicated that the event provides evidence to some Republican Leaders who have criticized Biden for his long-winded style. It was not immediately clear whether the true nature of what occurred will ultimately buttress their concerns.

Eric Zimny

Napa