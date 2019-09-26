How sad, the planning commissioners are lacking back bones. They approved a gambling card room in Napa and for 24 hours a day ("Napa city planners endorse card room and restaurant at Compadres building," Sept. 21). The citizens of Napa will be subjected to people coming and going at all hours who probably have had a lot to drink because doesn't that go hand and hand.
Contact your city council members and tell them no, no, no. We don't need this element in our valley. Contact the city council and tell them no, no, no.
And if they don't pay attention to the locals instead of the newbies only here to make more money, vote them out. Vote for term limits but get rid of those who think they own their position.
Penny Pawl
Napa