Received my "ballot" recently and am voting 'no' due to several reasons.
1. I have to pay to vote (Stamp and envelope).
2. Apparently legal under Prop. 13, this is a backdoor method to limit voter participation.
3) Renters who receive their garbage service in their rent payment don't vote.
4) A recent front-page story touted the increase in tourism's contribution to the income of Napa as far as an increase in the general fund of the city budget. I believe that increase in tourism also increases the generation of garbage by the increased number of bodies doing what people do.
I also think that the increase in garbage rates should be funded by the increase in hotel tax rather further burden the captive property owners in the city. Remember, we have already hammered by the increase in sewer tax and the water cost increase by the same backdoor ballot method.
Mitch Whorton
Napa