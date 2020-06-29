Say their names

In the "THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY" section on June 17 there was a photograph that might be considered racist. It shows three African-American Boston Celtics players celebrating winning the NBA championship, but none of them are named. I see that this was a re-print of an Associated Press photo, and not your original, but I mention it as an example of how subtle racism can slip into our daily lives.

Charles Morse

Napa

