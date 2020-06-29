Say their names

In the "THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY" section on June 17 there was a photograph that might be considered racist. It shows three African-American Boston Celtics players celebrating winning the NBA championship, but none of them are named. I see that this was a re-print of an Associated Press photo, and not your original, but I mention it as an example of how subtle racism can slip into our daily lives.
Charles Morse
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!