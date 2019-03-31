Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has stated there is evidence "in plain sight" of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He has stated in the past that he had evidence of collusion.
If so, I am sure this evidence was shared with the Mueller investigative team. The Mueller Report has clearly stated there was "no collusion" between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
Representative Schiff has proven himself to be a liar and lacking the intelligence to serve on the House Intelligence Committee and should immediately resign his post. He should further resign from his seat in Congress. The American people do not need a politician of his ilk on either side of the aisle.
James Hunter
Napa