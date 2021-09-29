school buses will help get cars off the road

For a while now, I’ve been part of the every weekday school-day "drive the kids to school and pick them up again later." This year is a bit different because the kids in my family, three of them, are in three different schools. Alta Heights Elementary, Silverado Middle and Napa High. I watch hundreds (thousands?) of gas-polluting, earth-killing vehicles pull up and drive away, minute by minute, line and line.

Many, or perhaps most kids these days are not near enough to school to actually walk or ride a bike safely to their school. As much as carpools could help, it’s not the best solution overall. Though it could help. I just don’t see much of it.

I have an idea I’d like to share and see what comes of it. How about the Napa Vine, Transportation Authority and the School District, and maybe other governmental/NGOs put their heads together and get buses out into the neighborhoods. Get some clean air buses that could really make a difference to the people who not only drop kids off, pick them up again, but to hundreds of residents caught up in the middle of said cars pulling in and out.

I don’t have all the answers. I’m sure there are smarter people than I that could figure it out. At least I hope a conversation can start about a new solution.