I am writing to the leaders of our valley to ask for dialogue and collaboration to transform how we educate our community.

I am a dedicated teacher in the Napa Valley Unified School District and I am passionate about education. This summer, I spent my time enhancing my teaching skills and toolbox of resources. I am a NapaLearns-sponsored graduate student at Touro University.

When I complete my studies, my master’s degree will be in Innovative Education. This coursework has significantly improved my teaching practices and opened my eyes to the need to transform our educational system. I also attended many virtual professional development webinars and online classes over the past year.

Additionally, this summer I continued teaching my first graders every Thursday at 9 a.m. A core group of 8 to 11 students volunteered to attend, so I kept showing up for them. During our time together, I was able to implement my new learning and get feedback from them about my new ideas or resources.

What I have taken to heart the most is that school is not just a building. It’s a community where learning takes place. School can happen anywhere because good teachers create the environment of learning. If done well, students are motivated to learn and are engaged.