School closures will affect families

I am a parent of two children in the NVUSD and the recent news that River and Harvest middle schools are proposed to close has added to the stress and trauma of what we have already endured this last year. Here are the top three reasons why the school board must reconsider the timing of these closures:

1) Families in the NVUSD have already endured enough. We have been through a lot this last year including loss of life and economic hardship. The pandemic has added extra stress and pressure to already struggling families. Children and parents are anxious to get back to school in a more full-time capacity - these closures are unnecessarily adding to the trauma and grief that we already feel.

2) River Middle School enrollment is up. They have reached their goal of 522 plus waitlist students for the '21-22 school year. 21% of Napa County families selected River Middle as a choice. We sacrificed our charter to afford the new campus. A couple of years ago River had to fight to stay alive because the district did not want to work with the charter. We were forced into a position to have our charter revoked in order to be absorbed into the district and move onto our new campus. This recent situation has led us to mistrust the word of the district.