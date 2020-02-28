Schools and Communities First: Restoring fairness to funding

Now some might argue that nobody should have to pay a higher tax bill, not even corporations, whose high-priced lawyers and accountants work overtime to create tax shelters for them, who have already received the lion’s share of the tax relief from President Trump.

But those same corporations have already been reaping the windfalls of tax cuts through the years. In fact, according to the California Budget Project, “Commercial property owners did receive nearly two-thirds of the tax savings resulting from Proposition 13, reflecting their ownership of a larger share of the state’s property.”

So if the law was meant to protect the elderly, why does it seem that, as with the massive tax cuts enacted by our President, the ones reaping the greatest rewards are the corporations? Is that fair share?

Now I’m sure I could go on, but numbers aside, as a teacher in one of the more affluent counties of the state, I can relate first-hand how all this economic circumlocution has impacted our schools.

In short, it has hurt.