Schools and Communities First: Restoring fairness to funding

Few would argue that California is a state of great wealth. It is well known that if California were its own country it would have the fifth-largest economy in the entire world, larger than even the United Kingdom. When looking at financial rankings, Business Insider notes that “California’s December 2017 average weekly wage of $1,050.53 was the fifth-highest among the states and DC, while its Q3 2017 GDP per capita of $69,589 was the ninth highest.”
Yet despite an ever-growing economy, funding for California schools, when compared to national rankings, has been in decline since the 1970s. When our schools were top-notch, California was a national leader in school funding. Yet since that time, the state has fallen from its rank towards the top to rank at the bottom.
What’s more, California now has the most overcrowded classrooms in the entire country and some of the worst student to counselor and nurse rates in the entire country.
Which raises the question: if California is an economic leader not only among states but among the world, if its GDP, GDP per capita, and wages are among the very highest, why is the state’s nationally ranked education spending among the lowest and getting lower?
In the late 1970s, Californians implemented Proposition 13 to protect against increasing housing costs by limiting the property tax rate that homeowners are subject to. However, an unintended consequence of this opened up tax loopholes for corporations to avoid paying their fair share. A handful of the oldest, biggest corporations in California and wealthy investors have overwhelmingly benefitted from loopholes that artificially keep their property tax rates low, resulting in more profits for them and less tax revenue for our schools and local communities, while the rest of us have to cover the difference.
That’s why I support the Schools & Communities First initiative, a ballot measure (currently in signature gathering) that would reclaim $12 billion every year for our schools and local communities by closing corporate tax loopholes while protecting all residential property from any increases.
As a homeowner, I’m all too familiar with property taxes, and I feel that my taxes are fairly reasonable. My tax bill is about the same as my parent’s bill, despite the fact that their home is worth about five times what my home is worth. I don’t need my tax bill to be lower, and I don’t think my parent’s bill should be higher.
And anyone who tells you that is what the Schools & Communities First initiative is going to do is selling you some fake news. In fact, the initiative protects residential taxpayers, both buyers and renters, so my parents, and all the other elderly couples on fixed incomes who the current law was designed to protect, will see no increase to their tax bill as a result.
Now some might argue that nobody should have to pay a higher tax bill, not even corporations, whose high-priced lawyers and accountants work overtime to create tax shelters for them, who have already received the lion’s share of the tax relief from President Trump.
But those same corporations have already been reaping the windfalls of tax cuts through the years. In fact, according to the California Budget Project, “Commercial property owners did receive nearly two-thirds of the tax savings resulting from Proposition 13, reflecting their ownership of a larger share of the state’s property.”
So if the law was meant to protect the elderly, why does it seem that, as with the massive tax cuts enacted by our President, the ones reaping the greatest rewards are the corporations? Is that fair share?
Now I’m sure I could go on, but numbers aside, as a teacher in one of the more affluent counties of the state, I can relate first-hand how all this economic circumlocution has impacted our schools.
In short, it has hurt.
I was actually pink-slipped at the end of my first year due to budget cuts. Thankfully, a few retirements kept me around. But since then, I’ve seen budget disaster after budget disaster and felt the cuts getting deeper and deeper throughout our district. We have lost our librarians, most of our nurses, summer school programs, and some counselors. Schools in our district had to increase class sizes, reduce course offerings, and do more with less every year in each of the dozen years that I’ve been teaching.
So isn’t asking the corporations, the ones who have already reaped windfalls from current tax laws and from the Trump tax cut, to pay their fair share and the same rates as nearly everybody else a fairly reasonable ask?
Michael Alger is an English teacher in Napa, California, where he is a Department Leader and a Site Rep for his Union, the Napa Valley Educators Association, a chapter of the California Teachers Association.