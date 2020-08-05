Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa: the right person for all the right reasons

The right person for the right job, for all the right reasons, Mr. Scott Sedgley. I unfortunately cannot vote for my long-time great friend and fellow Kiwanis Club of Napa member Scott Sedgley because my wife son and his wife all reside in Yountville. However, I am taking this opportunity to send out a super-positive supportive endorsement letter for Scott.
I have known Scott since he was a young man here in Napa and when he became a firefighter, I was so proud to visit with him and tell him how very safe our Napa community was to have him with the fire department.
His honesty, character, enthusiasm, integrity ,courage, and selfless attitude towards helping others in their time of need, all the while putting everyone’s needs first before his own. Scott is the embodiment of this type of behavior that he sets out to his community 24/7. Everyone who knows and has met Scott during that time of his life were immediately impressed with his daily attitude in his duty bound profession.
Later, Scott envisioned extending this same type of dedication by becoming a member of the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, serving nine years as valued insightful and once again dedicated leader in our Napa community. I remember meeting with Scott during that time and informing him of how much I admired his dedication to serve our local schools.
My wife and I were both school teachers and administrators during this period of time and we listened, watched and followed all school board decision making during our education careers. Scott never disappointed anyone in the school district, from the superintendent to the youngest student in the district, as he made numerous decisions that benefited everyone associated with the schools.
Scott was not just filling a seat in the board room, as he was often found visiting as many schools as possible during his tenure to make sure he fully understood the processes and needs of educators and also visited and asked what the students and their families needed in the public schools.
Scott scheduled special time to listen to their concerns and what was most important to everyone associated with the NVUSD. Everyone who met and worked directly with Scott during those years sincerely felt that he not only listened to everyone but he turned that information over to the school board and meetings and worked diligently forcefully and honestly to obtain funding for programs, improvements to schools, and making sure teachers had the tools they needed to complete their jobs for all the kids they worked with daily.
Today, everyone who knows Scott Sedgley views his duty extended to the Napa City Council and once again, without any doubt everyone in the city of Napa sees Scott throughout the city watching, listening, studying, participating, talking and explaining his ideas for making the city of Napa a wonderful place for families to live in and for businesses to flourish.
When a crisis occurs in the city, everyone sees Scott Sedgley directly in the middle of learning how to better serve the residents and their emergency needs. Listening and watching Scott Sedgley serving the Napa community as a council member exhibits his leadership, character, integrity, honesty, decision making professionalism, all of which makes life so much better for all residents.
Scott knows how to make decisions not based on emotionalism but instead careful study of all factors involved in the process. When he votes on an issue, everyone can rest assured that Scott has diagnosed every aspect of how his decisions will affect every member of the Napa community, including himself and his loved ones. When citizens elect a leader for their community, these ideas are most assuredly involved in their own personal decisions of who they choose to lead them now and the future.
Voters and citizens living in Napa California this November once again have a huge choice to make their community an even more fantastic place to live, work, educate their children and raise their families as well as build their businesses making Napa a continued outstanding place to live work and succeed.
There is no one more qualified and eager to serve the city of Napa fairly and totally without any prejudices of any sort while considering the personal and professional needs of every Napan as your future mayor.
All Napa voters need and must vote Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa in 2020.
Jeff Johnson
Yountville
