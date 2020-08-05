Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa: the right person for all the right reasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The right person for the right job, for all the right reasons, Mr. Scott Sedgley. I unfortunately cannot vote for my long-time great friend and fellow Kiwanis Club of Napa member Scott Sedgley because my wife son and his wife all reside in Yountville. However, I am taking this opportunity to send out a super-positive supportive endorsement letter for Scott.

I have known Scott since he was a young man here in Napa and when he became a firefighter, I was so proud to visit with him and tell him how very safe our Napa community was to have him with the fire department.

His honesty, character, enthusiasm, integrity ,courage, and selfless attitude towards helping others in their time of need, all the while putting everyone’s needs first before his own. Scott is the embodiment of this type of behavior that he sets out to his community 24/7. Everyone who knows and has met Scott during that time of his life were immediately impressed with his daily attitude in his duty bound profession.

Later, Scott envisioned extending this same type of dedication by becoming a member of the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, serving nine years as valued insightful and once again dedicated leader in our Napa community. I remember meeting with Scott during that time and informing him of how much I admired his dedication to serve our local schools.