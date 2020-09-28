Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor; Beth Painter for council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sedgley and Beth Painter will work to ensure decisions made about the future of our city benefit those of us who live here. Both are committed to improving our sidewalks and roads while working to reduce traffic. They will do more to ensure the safety and security for those of us who like to walk (not run) through crosswalks.

When the time comes that we can be together again, Scott and Beth will continue their support of parks and recreation, Veteran’s Park Friday night movies and local concert series, Napa Porchfest and Blues and Barbecue – to name a few.

A few words about Scott Sedgley. He has a long history serving the residents of our city. He understands and values hard work; first as a carpenter and then through his career as firefighter before rising in rank to Truck Captain.

Scott has a servant’s heart with years of experience dedicated to Napa Valley Unified School District and he has worked to provide a healthier environment through his leadership with Napa County Watershed Information Center & Conservancy.