Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor; Beth Painter for council

Scott Sedgley and Beth Painter will work to ensure decisions made about the future of our city benefit those of us who live here. Both are committed to improving our sidewalks and roads while working to reduce traffic. They will do more to ensure the safety and security for those of us who like to walk (not run) through crosswalks.
When the time comes that we can be together again, Scott and Beth will continue their support of parks and recreation, Veteran’s Park Friday night movies and local concert series, Napa Porchfest and Blues and Barbecue – to name a few.
A few words about Scott Sedgley. He has a long history serving the residents of our city. He understands and values hard work; first as a carpenter and then through his career as firefighter before rising in rank to Truck Captain.
Scott has a servant’s heart with years of experience dedicated to Napa Valley Unified School District and he has worked to provide a healthier environment through his leadership with Napa County Watershed Information Center & Conservancy.
Scott’s commitment to our local values shows in his work as president of Napa Valley Historical Society. And, as past president of Napa Parks and Recreation Foundation, Scott worked tirelessly to create “a thriving parks system and fundraisers for unfunded recreational programs, community events, park improvements and youth scholarships for low-income families.”
Like Scott, Beth Painter has worked tirelessly for our community. She serves on the Napa City Planning Commission and cares deeply about our environment. Beth volunteers her time with our local Resource Conservation District providing insight and advice guided by her earth sciences master's degree.
Beth Painter has a life record and continued commitment to ensure our city has a sustainable economy, a cleaner environment and stronger community connections that celebrate our diversity. Her education and experience are a perfect blend for City Council leadership; facilitating community dialogue and decision-making that supports residents, local businesses and our environment.
Clearly, these are the most difficult times our city and county have ever faced. We will all benefit from soft-spoken leaders with strong commitments to a rejuvenated city enjoyed by the whole community. Together, Scott Sedgley and Beth Painter will deliver honesty, integrity, decades of community service and much needed leadership.
Both Beth and Scott are thoughtful and natural listeners. If you have a concern, they will listen and seriously consider what you say. Scott and Beth have a long history of working for Napa city residents, businesses and our environment. Please cast your very important votes for Scott Sedgley as Napa’s next mayor and Beth Painter for Napa City Council.
Mark van Gorder
Former Napa City Councilmember and Vice-Mayor
